عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Is Cash Still King?


10/10/2024 5:24:09 AM

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
Is Cash Still King? Image
By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ video + INFOGRAPHIC Almost one-third of Americans buy into the idea that“cash doesn't count,” according to new research. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults split evenly by gender and generation revealed that because their account balance doesn't decrease, 29% of Americans believe that spending cash doesn't [...]

MENAFN10102024003911003267ID1108765694


SWNS Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search