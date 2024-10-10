ECI Lifts Model Code Of Conduct In J & K

In a joint notification to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of J&K and Haryana, the ECI confirmed that with the declaration of election results, the MCC is no longer in effect.

The communique said that the MCC cessation is effective immediately and urged authorities to inform all relevant stakeholders.

The MCC, which guides political conduct during elections, was in place throughout the polling period in both J&K and Haryana to ensure a fair electoral process.

