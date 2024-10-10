ECI Lifts Model Code Of Conduct In J & K
Date
10/10/2024 5:10:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana following the completion of the election process in both regions.
In a joint notification to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of J&K and Haryana, the ECI confirmed that with the declaration of election results, the MCC is no longer in effect.
The communique said that the MCC cessation is effective immediately and urged authorities to inform all relevant stakeholders.
The MCC, which guides political conduct during elections, was in place throughout the polling period in both J&K and Haryana to ensure a fair electoral process.
