Safety Requirements, Timings For Towing Of Caravans And Trailers
Date
10/10/2024 4:40:49 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar announced the caravan and trailer towing times for the 2024-2025 camping season.
Towing caravans is permissible from 8am to 5pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 8am to 12pm from Thursday to Saturday.
MoI also requested campers use the Orbital Highway and its exits, adhere to the right lane and avoid overtaking, while reminding that towing is prohibited during adverse weather conditions.
The Ministry also outlined safety requirements for caravans, among them functionality of the rear lighting on the towing vehicle, safety of brakes and tires, quality of rear reflectors (red) and side reflectors (yellow), and the validity of the fire extinguisher.
It further added that the maximum width is ordained at 2.60 metres, including the load, while maximum length should be 3.5 metres per single axle, and 5 metres per double axle.
Read Also
Registration for winter camping season to open on Oct 15
MENAFN10102024000063011010ID1108765347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.