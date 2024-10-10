The Rising Dollar Spooked Crypto
Date
10/10/2024 4:13:22 AM
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market lost 2.2% in 24 hours to $2.13 trillion, continuing to slide despite the S&P500 index making a solid update to all-time highs. The Asian market is generally picking up on America's positive momentum, helping cryptocurrencies recover from Thursday morning. crypto sentiment has moved back into the fear zone (39), reinforcing the contrast with 72 (greed) in equities. This dynamic is easily explained by the appreciation of the dollar and the increased attractiveness of bonds, which reduces institutional traction in bitcoin.
