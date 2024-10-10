Iranian FM: Iran, Saudi Could Bring Security, Stability In Region
Date
10/10/2024 3:02:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi stressed on Thursday that both Iran and Saudi Arabia could contribute in preserving regional stability and security.
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited Araghchi in a statement by saying the region needs vigilance, wisdom, courage and cooperation in order to deal with emerging regional challenges, adding that the "Israeli Regime is dragging the region into a catastrophe."
Aragachi met on Wednesday with the Saudi crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed the situation in the region, and critical issues of common concerns. (end)
mw
MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108765036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.