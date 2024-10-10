Iranian FM: Iran, Saudi Could Bring Security, Stability In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Iranian of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi stressed on Thursday that both Iran and Saudi Arabia could contribute in preserving regional stability and security.

The Iranian of Foreign Affairs cited Araghchi in a statement by saying the region needs vigilance, wisdom, courage and cooperation in order to deal with emerging regional challenges, adding that the "Israeli is dragging the region into a catastrophe."

Aragachi met on Wednesday with the Saudi and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed the situation in the region, and critical issues of common concerns. (end)

