ISB Admissions Event With Associate Director Of ISB, To Share Insights On The ISB Admission Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GOALisB hosted a highly anticipated event featuring Mr. Amit Tyagi, Associate Director of ISB, who provided in-depth insights into the ISB admissions process, the recent curriculum updates, and answered questions live from prospective candidates. The event moderated by ISB admission consultant , Shruti P attracted a diverse audience of prospective ISB candidates, who joined to gain an insider perspective on how to enhance their applications and prepare for a successful journey at ISB.



During the event, Mr. Tyagi discussed significant updates to the ISB curriculum. He shared details about the introduction of seven terms, four intensive block weeks featuring hands-on, industry-led courses, and greater flexibility in core course selection. The revamped curriculum is designed to provide students with practical skills and exposure to real-world challenges, allowing them to customize their learning journeys.



“Our goal is to prepare ISB graduates for lifelong success by equipping them with both the skills and the mindset for continuous learning,” said Mr. Tyagi.“These curriculum changes reflect our commitment to keeping ISB at the forefront of business education and aligned with the evolving needs of the global business landscape.”



The event also addressed common questions about the ISB admission process , including criteria for evaluating applicants, the role of GMAT scores, and how ISB supports career pivots for professionals. Additionally, Mr. Tyagi highlighted ISB's scholarship offerings, including merit-based, need-based, and diversity scholarships, which remain available across all application rounds.



“We don't compare applicants against each other,” Mr. Tyagi emphasized.“Each candidate has unique strengths, and our holistic approach allows them to showcase these strengths while also building a compelling narrative for their professional goals.”



With nearly half of the current class being women and an impressive diversity of professional backgrounds represented, ISB remains committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive learning environment.



The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where Mr. Tyagi answered a range of questions on topics from family-friendly campus facilities to career transitions in discussion with GOALisB ISB admission consultants . He encouraged candidates to focus on building a well-rounded application and reassured them that ISB values each individual's journey.

