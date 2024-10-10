Lebanese Health Minister Thanks Qatar For Generous Stance, Urgent Assistance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The State of Qatar has always demonstrated unwavering support for Lebanon amid the crises it is battling, caretaker of Public H E Firas Abiad said on Tuesday.

Qatar's urgent response via a relief air bridge with medical, food and shelter supplies reflects the deep and fraternal relation between the two countries, he told a press conference.

Extending sincere thanks and gratitude to the State of Qatar and Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the generous stance and urgent assistance amid this difficult time, Abiad added assistance was the first in an aircraft string due to arrive gradually, contributing to mitigating the country's medical and food shortages.

The aid also conveys a message that the Lebanese people would not be left alone and represents a symbol of Arab solidarity and cooperation, he added.

The support will help health professionals to provide medical services to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, with the number of injured approaching 10,000, and the displaced people exceeding 1,200,000, more than 25 percent of the country's population, he added.

Stressing the need for a ceasefire and diplomatic solutions to stop the Israeli aggression, Abiad emphasised that the Arab efforts, primarily those of the State of Qatar, could help reach a solution that saves the country and restores security and stability.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Minister of Environment H E Nasser Yassin stressed that the Qatari aid came at the right time and will help secure urgent medical and relief needs.

Extending thanks to the leadership, government and people of Qatar, Yassin said this aid will be sent gradually over the coming few days to beneficiaries in more than 1,000 shelters across the country.