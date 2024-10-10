Israeli Attacks Kill 22 People Over Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation strikes in the past 24 hours killed 22 people and wounded 80 others, according to the Ministry of health.
The new casualties upped toll since start of the war in early October to 2,141 fatalities and 10,099 injured.
The latest Israeli attacks targeted the south, locations in Mount Lebanon, the southern market town of Nabatiyah, Baalbeck and Hermel in the east. (end)
