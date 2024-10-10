COP29 Green Zone Media Accreditation Portal Launched

(MENAFN- AzerNews) COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company launched the media accreditation portal for the Green Zone, which will operate within the framework of the COP29 climate conference.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the accreditation of representatives to the Green Zone will be organized and managed by the COP29 Presidency within the framework of the COP29 climate conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan on November 11-22 this year. The accreditation process has been active since October 9 through the sole official source accreditation portal, and the deadline for registration is October 30 at 23:00 (GMT+4).

In addition to the Blue Zone, which is governed by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and is the venue for official meetings and negotiations, the Green Zone is a meeting place for various stakeholders - the public and private sectors, scientists, youth, local communities, NGOs, civil society and the Blue Zone. It will provide ample opportunities for media representatives to cover the climate conference by having a large audience of participants including its representatives. Thus, journalists who have passed the Green Zone accreditation will have the opportunity to participate in a number of different events, to create direct contact with institutions, companies, and individuals actively participating in climate action, and to deliver exclusive content.

Accredited media representatives will also be able to take advantage of the Media Center and other relevant infrastructure and technical facilities established for the prompt and efficient organization of media activities in the Green Zone.

Note that media accreditation is intended for media representatives representing an official and reliable media organization registered as a media organization in countries recognized by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Local media representatives must also be registered in the register of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For requirements and other detailed information on the COP29 Green Zone media accreditation process, please refer to the relevant section available on the COP29 official website.

Please contact [email protected] for additional support or inquiries related to accreditation applications.