COP29 Green Zone Media Accreditation Portal Launched
Date
10/10/2024 2:10:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company launched the media
accreditation portal for the Green Zone, which will operate within
the framework of the COP29 climate conference.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the
accreditation of media representatives to the Green Zone will be
organized and managed by the COP29 Presidency within the framework
of the COP29 climate conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan
on November 11-22 this year. The accreditation process has been
active since October 9 through the sole official source
accreditation portal, and the deadline for registration is October
30 at 23:00 (GMT+4).
In addition to the Blue Zone, which is governed by the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change and is the venue for
official meetings and negotiations, the Green Zone is a meeting
place for various stakeholders - the public and private sectors,
scientists, youth, local communities, NGOs, civil society and the
Blue Zone. It will provide ample opportunities for media
representatives to cover the climate conference by having a large
audience of participants including its representatives. Thus,
journalists who have passed the Green Zone accreditation will have
the opportunity to participate in a number of different events, to
create direct contact with institutions, companies, and individuals
actively participating in climate action, and to deliver exclusive
content.
Accredited media representatives will also be able to take
advantage of the Media Center and other relevant infrastructure and
technical facilities established for the prompt and efficient
organization of media activities in the Green Zone.
Note that media accreditation is intended for media
representatives representing an official and reliable media
organization registered as a media organization in countries
recognized by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Local media
representatives must also be registered in the register of the
Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
For requirements and other detailed information on the COP29
Green Zone media accreditation process, please refer to the
relevant section available on the COP29 official website.
Please contact [email protected] for additional
support or inquiries related to accreditation applications.
MENAFN10102024000195011045ID1108764870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.