Hurricane Milton Made Landfall In Florida With Category 3 Ferocity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida with a category ferocity that affected most of the state.

According to the CNN, Milton hit the coast near the city of Siesta Key and Sarasota County as well as the western part of Florida, causing heavy rain and flash floods.

The CNN added that several deaths occurred in St. Luice, Florida, noting that the power outage affected 1.6 million in the state.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Hurricane Milton's winds reached 120 mph (around 205 km/h) when it first made landfall at 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis told the press that the powerful hurricane had reached the state and all were advised to take precaution.

Hurricane Milton is the fifth hurricane that hit the US this year and the most destructive for the Florida coast, according to the NHC. (end)

