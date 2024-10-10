CyberKnight to Elevate Cyber Resilience with Zero Trust Security 2.0 at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE — October 9, 2024: CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) in the META region, is set to participate at GITEX Global 2024, the region's largest exhibition, held from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, CyberKnight will spotlight its cutting-edge approach to cybersecurity under the theme: "Elevating Cyber Resilience with Zero Trust Security 2.0". CyberKnight will be participating with nine of its leading international portfolio vendors.

The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at the event are:

• CrowdStrike - EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

• Elastic – SIEM, Big Data, Log Management

• Checkmarx – Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

• Xage - Zero Trust Access & Protection across IT, OT, and Cloud

• Cribl – Unified Data Ingestion Platform

• Appgate – Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

• Fasoo - Discovery, Classi¬fication, DRM, Watermarking

• RedSeal – Cyber Risk Modeling

• Shinobi – Ai-Powered Cloud Exposure Management



“Our focus at GITEX 2024 is to equip organizations with the knowledge and innovative technologies to build cyber resilience and defend against an ever-changing threat landscape. Zero Trust Security 2.0 isn’t just a concept—it’s an essential framework to ensure businesses are prepared for the future of digital security. Zero Trust Security 2.0 provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and scalable approach to combat today’s complex cyber risks. CyberKnight’s presence at GITEX 2024 underscores its dedication to enhancing cybersecurity capacity building across the region, helping businesses secure their digital transformation journeys while staying compliant with local regulations.”, commented Olesya Pavlova, CMO at CyberKnight.





