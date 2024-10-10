(MENAFN- Total Communications)

Al Qemzi steps up as Team Abu Dhabi part

company with Comparato



Decision to replace young Italian driver was not easy, but necessary

says team manager Cappellini



Abu Dhabi, UAE 9th October, 2024: Team Abu Dhabi and Alberto Comparato have decided to part company by mutual consent, and the Italian driver will be replaced for the remainder of the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship season by Emirati Rashed Al Qemzi.



Al Qemzi, who secured a record fifth UIM F2 world title last month, immediately steps into Abu Dhabi 6 for the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China, penultimate round of the F1H2O World Championship, on October 17-19.



“The decision to replace Alberto was not easy, but it was a necessary one,” said Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini. “It came after a deep series of evaluations and considerations.



“It was a choice made for the good of the team, for powerboating in Abu Dhabi overall, and for Alberto, a young driver who had already been F2 world champion before arriving at F1 inshore.”



Cappellini, the ten-time F1H2O world champion, said the decision to part company with Comparato had been mutually agreed based on results this season, which had not matched the expectations of the team, nor the driver.



Comparato said: “When I arrived at Team Abu Dhabi, under Guido’s management, I thought that this would be the 'home' where I could realize my world championship dreams in F1.



“Unfortunately, the performances did not live up to both our expectations; I have to admit to myself, and to the team, that I don't feel comfortable and calm enough to be able to give 100% of myself.



“I'm sad because I know I'm leaving a top-level team, where many other drivers aspire to go. But we think this is the most appropriate choice today.



“I want to thank Guido and all the guys for the trust they have placed in me. In the future, they will be opponents on the water, but people I will always respect in the paddock."



Cappellini said the decision to replace Comparato, a driver he rates very highly, was a particularly difficult one in view of him being the son of former team-mate and friend, Fabio Comparato.



Already a member of the Team Abu Dhabi F1H2O line-up, Rashid Al Qemzi will now make his 11th Grand Prix start in Zhengzhou alongside his cousin, veteran Emirati driver Thani Al Qemzi.



Rashed’s last F1H2O appearance for Team Abu Dhabi came when he replaced Comparato for the the inaugural Grand Prix of Bình Định-Vietnam back in March after the young Italian crashed during qualifying.













