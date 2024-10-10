EV Tariffs End An Era Of EU-China Engagement

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The European Commission's plan to impose countervailing duties on electric (EVs) from China barely survived a Council of the European Union vote on October 4.

Five EU countries voted against the duties, including Germany, which had abstained in a previous vote. Spain was also expected to vote against the tariffs after Prime Pedro Sanchez called for reconsideration during a visit to Shanghai in September. But Spain ultimately abstained, probably because Sanchez realized there was insufficient support to block the tariffs.

China had pressurized key countries to vote against the tariffs while initiating anti-subsidy and anti-dumping investigations into cognac, pork and dairy. China has also threatened to curtail its foreign direct investment (FDI) in EV manufacturing in the EU.

China's response to the EU duties is more aggressive than its response to the United States and Canada's 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs – though China has started an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian rapeseed.

China's response to the EU measure deserves attention. It's clear that China has more leverage over the EU than other parts of the world, which contrasts with the EU's large market size for Chinese EVs (55% of Chinese EV exports go to the EU).