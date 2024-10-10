Suspicious Object Found On Handwara-Baramulla Road, Traffic Halted
Date
10/10/2024 1:15:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A suspicious object was detected by joint forces in Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the security forces detected the suspicious object on Baramulla-Handwara road near Thorkerpora.
He said that a bomb disposal squad has been rushed to spot and traffic was also halted.
