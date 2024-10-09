Toss Securities Announces Appointment Of Gyubin Kim As New CEO
Gyubin Kim steps into new role as CEO of Toss Securities
Part of the strategy to strengthen the company's investment platform
Dongwan Ko appointed as the new Head of Product... Strengthening product-centric operation
SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toss Securities announced today that
Gyubin Kim, the former Head of Product, has been appointed as the new CEO. The decision, made during a general shareholders' meeting on the 10th, is part of a strategy to bolster Toss Securities' standing as an investment platform and broaden its range of services.
Kim has been instrumental in driving service innovation since joining Toss Securities as a Product Owner (PO) in January 2022. His accomplishments include launching real-time fractional overseas stock trading and enhancing the investor community. Kim also contributed to the company's first quarterly profit in 2023. He has laid the groundwork for Toss Securities services, such as launching overseas bonds, diversifying products, and introducing Toss Securities PC (Web Trading System).
Prior to joining Toss Securities, Kim honed his tech-based service planning skills at Toss (Viva Republica) and eBay Korea.
Following the recent executive appointments, Dongwan Ko, former PO, has assumed the position of the new Head of Product. Since joining Toss Securities, Ko has contributed in spearheading the company's growth in overseas stock services.
Toss Securities, which began as an easy-to-use mobile stock trading service in March 2021, has grown into a brokerage firm with 6.3 million customers as of September 2024. The company has expanded its scope to cater not only to novice investors but also to professional investors. Focused on overseas stock brokerage services, Toss Securities turned a profit last year and is projected to continue its growth trajectory this year.
[Biography] Gyubin Kim, CEO of Toss Securities
Career Details:
2022 – Present: Toss Securities
2020 – 2022: Viva Republica
2015 – 2020: eBay Korea
2012 – 2013: Nanojo (Co-founder)
Education: Graduated from Carnegie Mellon University / Electrical and Computer Engineering
About Toss Securities
Toss Securities, a subsidiary company of Viva Republica, which operates the financial super app Toss, launched its customer service in March 2021. As a newly licensed securities company after 13 years in South Korea, it provides user-centered services with UX/UI optimized for the mobile environment. In particular, it is the first in the industry to introduce an integrated account service that allows customers to conveniently trade multiple financial instruments from one account without installing a separate app, and as of September 2024, more than 6.3 million customers have used Toss Securities. Monthly Active Users (MAU) reach over 3.3 million to date. In addition to real-time overseas decimal stock trading, the company offers a variety of services such as community and customized content and is evolving into a data-driven investment platform.
