Zelenska's Foundation Donates 25 Ambulances To 17 Regions

The Olena Zelenska Foundation handed over 25 ambulance to emergency medical aid and disaster centers of Ukraine's across 17 regions.

The First Lady reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The Foundation handed over 25 ambulances to the centers of emergency medical aid and disaster medicine of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Each vehicle is fitted with the required equipment for providing emergency assistance. For example, a special unit with a ventilator and a defibrillator will allow medics to do on-site resuscitation. The donated ambulances are set to partially cover the urgent demand in 17 regions of Ukraine. After all, more than 600 ambulances have been destroyed, damaged, or lost as of today, so, unfortunately, the demand for them remains constant," said Olena Zelenska.

She thanked international donors for the opportunity to support medics and healthcare infrastructure. "In particular, the transfer of these 25 ambulances was made possible thanks to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (Saudi Arabia)," the First Lady noted.

Together with the Foundation's team, she met with the ER teams at one of the clinics in Kyiv region where she learned more about their work.

In total, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has already handed over 77 ambulance vehicles to medics as part of the initiative to replenish their fleet.

As reported earlier, during the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in 2022, over $6 million was raised to purchase 92 ambulances.