RWA Protocols Hit 3.69% Of Defi TVL

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Real-world asset (RWA) protocols have noted a significant increase in their share of Decentralized Finance's (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL).

Recent data from IntoTheBlock revealed that RWA protocols now account for 3.69% of DeFi's TVL, more than doubling their 1.77% in July. This trend highlights the growing integration of traditional assets into the blockchain space.

This integration enables the tokenization of physical assets like and bonds for efficient trading and liquidity.

MakerDAO Leads RWA Tokenization Growth

Platforms such as MakerDAO have been at the forefront of this movement. MakerDAO generates over 60% of its revenue through RWA tokenization, ensuring that its stablecoin DAI remains in circulation.

Tokenized assets allow DeFi users to access a new range of yield opportunities, contributing to the increasing interest in real-world assets. Furthermore, blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon serve as the foundation for many real-world asset tokenization efforts.

Their decentralized architecture is helpful in bridging traditional financial markets with decentralized platforms. This integration of real-world assets enables a broader market reach, bringing real-world liquidity into decentralized environments.

Ozean's Launch Boosts Clearpool's CPOOL Token

New platforms, like Ozean, have also fueled the rise of Real-world asset tokenizations in DeFi, unlocking additional yield possibilities in the market. Ozean's recent launch caused a 16.15% surge in the price of Clearpool's CPOOL token, underscoring investor interest in the potential of RWAs within DeFi.

Ozean aims to combine Hex Trust's secure, institutional-level custody services with Clearpool's lending capabilities to enhance opportunities in DeFi. Thus, the platform can offer a regulated and scalable solution where institutional investors can access this ever-expanding market.

In line with this growth, Rexas Finance recently surpassed its third presale target, raising nearly $2.8M, a notable achievement within the blockchain and RWA tokenization sector. These trends indicate that the continued rise of RWA tokenization will drive more innovation in the DeFi space as this sector expands its horizons beyond digital assets.