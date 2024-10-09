Harris Describes Iran As The Main Enemy Of The USA
Date
10/9/2024 3:14:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington- Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has described Iran as the biggest adversary of the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday.
“I think I have a clear name in mind, which is Iran,” said Harris when he was asked about the main enemy of the USA on the“60 Minutes” show.
“Iran has American blood on their hands. This attack on Israel, 200 ballistic missiles, what we need to do to ensure that Iran never achieves the ability to be a nuclear power, that's one of my top priorities,” he said. she added.
Harris did not specify whether he would order preemptive action if there is evidence that Tehran is building nuclear weapons.
“I will not talk about hypotheses at this moment”, she said.
