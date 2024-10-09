عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Harris Describes Iran As The Main Enemy Of The USA

Harris Describes Iran As The Main Enemy Of The USA


10/9/2024 3:14:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington- Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has described Iran as the biggest adversary of the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday.

“I think I have a clear name in mind, which is Iran,” said Harris when he was asked about the main enemy of the USA on the“60 Minutes” show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iran has American blood on their hands. This attack on Israel, 200 ballistic missiles, what we need to do to ensure that Iran never achieves the ability to be a nuclear power, that's one of my top priorities,” he said. she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris did not specify whether he would order preemptive action if there is evidence that Tehran is building nuclear weapons.

“I will not talk about hypotheses at this moment”, she said.

Read Also Iran Quake Sparks Speculation of Covert Nuke Test Families Of Kashmiri Youth Studying In Iran Worried Over Their Safety

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09102024000215011059ID1108763541


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search