KOC: Adherence To Contractual Procedures In Promoting Ventures

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company announced on Wednesday that its ventures are floated according to accredited contractual procedures and the rules of Kuwait's program for rehabilitating the environment. The KOC on its official X account described as "inaccurate" a report published by a foreign journal, claiming that five million tons of contaminated soil had been discovered and addressed the KOC procedures. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.