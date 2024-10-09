BTC/USD Signal Today- 09/10: Trendless Consolidation (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 1st

October

may have given a losing long trade from the initial bullish rejection of the support level at $61,338's BTC/USD Signals



Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $61,229 or $59,401.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $63,418, $64,165, or $64,613.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Long Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , adoji , an outside or even just anengulfing candlewith a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previousBTC/USD forecastover one week ago that Bitcoin was looking dull and seemed just as likely to bounce off either a support or resistance level. This was not a very accurate call as the price fell quite strongly over the course of that day.

Little has changed over the past 10 days since I made that forecast. Bitcoin and continued to trade within small swings, giving neither a convincingly bullish nor a convincingly bearish outlook.

It used to be that Bitcoin gave traders a lot of action, but those days are clearly behind us now. There is more activity right now in the traditional Forex market, and in some commodities and major stock indices.

I think that again, the only way to trade Bitcoin today is to look for a long trade off the support at $61,229 or a short trade off the resistance at $63,418. Do not linger in such a trade for long, conservative profit taking is likely to work best.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes at 7pm London time.

Ready to trade ourfree Forex signalson Bitcoin? Here's our list of the bestMT4 crypto brokersworth checking out.