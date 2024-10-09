Kroger Shares America's Favorite Candies Ahead Of Halloween

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Retailer pairs candies with festive drinks, shares ghostly deals and spellbound recipes

CINCINNATI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today shared its Halloween guide highlighting America's favorite candies, hauntingly-good savings and wicked recipes to elevate any festive celebration this fall.

"Halloween is a special time of year when we can unleash our creativity, enjoy the company of family and friends and feel nostalgic about all things fall and ghostly," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of center store merchandising at Kroger. "Whether you're preparing for trick-or-treaters, planning a Halloween party or staying in, Kroger is creepin' it real with savings on customer favorite candies and treats for the whole family."

From rich and chocolatey treats to sour and sweet options, customers have many options to choose from this season. However, Kroger revealed its customers will fill their baskets with Hershey's REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups more than any other candy this Halloween, followed by Snickers and Kit Kat's.* Try this year's most-loved candies, paired with some bewitching libations and family-friendly sippers:



REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups: Pair America's favorite candy with iconic fall brews from Sam Adams, including Octoberfest

and Jack-O Pumpkin Ale .

Snickers®:

Combine

the rich chocolate, nougat and caramel flavors with a Caramel Apple Ice Cream Frappuccino , with medium roast coffee featuring sweet caramel balanced with bright apple flavor from customer favorite collection, Private Selection® Harvest Apple .

Kit

Kat®: Pair this top chocolate with more chocolate. Try a Kit Kat with a Haunted Hot Chocolate , with cayenne pepper to bring the heat. Spike it with bourbon or leave it out.

Twix Bar: Couple the classic candy bar with a Spider Web Blood Orange Cooler . Get extra creative and try using black gel icing to create a spider web on the inside of cocktail glasses. Twizzlers:

For a combination that's neck-level, fruit-flavored Twizzlers and a family-friendly Vampire Party Punch

will leave guests fang-ful for the invitation.

Customers can stock their candy bowls with Kroger's scary-good deals on sweets and more, enjoying savings all season long on the following items:



Stock up for trick-or-treaters with

Jumbo Candy Bags

from Hershey and Ferrero for the low price of $4.99 from Oct. 9 - 15 and howling-good options under

$5

featuring favorites like

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Butterfinger, Skittles and more. Digital Deal Alert -Receive 25% off all Halloween candy with a digital coupon

October 18-October 20.

Make dinner simple on Halloween night with delicious options from Home Chef, including

bone-in and boneless wings , pizzas

and flatbreads . For a more festive holiday dinner, try sushi

decorated as jack-o-lanterns, mummies and Frankenstein's. Available for a limited time.

Enjoy

pumpkins

of all varieties along with Pumpkin Masters® carving kits

and all the supplies to create the perfect jack-o-lantern.

Gear up for the big trick-or-treating with

candy bowls and bags -if you are passing out treats or for your little ghouls. NEW

this season the retailer is introducing the Kroger Franken Ropes Chewy Halloween Candy Bag , featuring a "Franken-Kroji."

With candy in-stock and drinks chilling, check out even more Halloween inspiration and recipes to delight the whole family including Jack-o'-lantern Quesadillas , Graveyard Chili , Witch Hat Halloween Cupcakes and Gooey Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats . Find more party ideas and recipes on Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane .

For even more scary-good deals and everyday savings, visit

Kroger

or the Kroger app, offering more than

$600

in savings available weekly in digital coupons.

With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop for their Halloween party snacks and goodies in-store or through

Kroger Pickup

and

Delivery ,

offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Need last-minute items quickly? Try our new Express Delivery Service

and save an additional $5 on your first two Express Delivery orders when you spend up to $75.

Save even more with

Boost by Kroger

Plus , the delivery membership that can save customers up to

$1,000

per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as

$7.99.



*Candy sales are projections for 2024 based on sales from the previous year during the same period.

