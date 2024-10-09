EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel

IVU: Change in the Executive Board

09.10.2024

Berlin, 9 October 2024 | Change in the Executive Board as of 1 November 2024 Mr Matthias Rust will leave the Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG with effect from 31 October 2024. The separation is by mutual agreement. Matthias Rust has been with IVU since 1993 and has been a member of the management since 2005 and a member of the Executive Board since 2016. "Matthias has played a key role in the development of IVU into an internationally successful software company with over 1,000 employees," says Bert Meerstadt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IVU AG. "The Supervisory Board and the company would like to thank him for his successful work for the company over the past 30 years, and we wish him all the best in his private and professional life!" The Executive Board will therefore consist of two members in future. From 1 November 2024, Leon Struijk will take over the technical and operational department as COO, managing IVU together with the CEO and CFO Martin Müller-Elschner.



