Qatar Airways Privilege Club Announces Partnership With Snoonu

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Privilege Club has partnered with Qatari tech company, Snoonu under which the airline's loyalty programme members can collect and spend 'Avios' by placing orders on Snoonu using a Visa that's linked to their Privilege Club account.

Privilege Club members can now collect one Avios for every three QR spent on orders with a minimum spend of QR150.

Members also have the flexibility to spend their Avios on Snoonu purchases by downloading the Qatar Airways mobile app, logging into their Privilege Club account, and paying with their linked payment card.

Upon completing the purchase, members will receive a notification to choose between collecting or spending Avios, with cashback credited to their card if they opt to spend.

Qatar Airways senior vice president (Loyalty) Thomas Vadakedath said,“Our commitment to the local market continues to be a priority, ensuring that we provide Privilege Club members in Qatar with benefits that enhance their everyday experiences.

“As people continue to favour delivery apps for their groceries, pharmacy products, food, flowers and gifts, we are delighted to collaborate with a leading local delivery service, Snoonu. We are proud of this new partnership and look forward to seeing our members benefit by collecting and spending more Avios.”

Snoonu chief marketing officer Sabina Abuova said, "This partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club marks an exciting new chapter for Snoonu and our customers. We are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to earn and spend Avios on every order, turning everyday purchases into rewarding experiences.

“At Snoonu, we are always looking for innovative ways to add value, and this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty."

The card-linked offers platform, launched in 2023, integrated Avios in members' everyday spends. Payment cardholders including cards registered in Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay are able to link their cards to their Privilege Club accounts.

This enables them to collect and spend Avios on everyday purchases at a wide range of retail and lifestyle partners.

ends

MENAFN09102024000067011011ID1108762949