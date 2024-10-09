Planisware - Availability Of The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability of the 2024 half-year report Paris, France, October 9, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project market, announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024. This report is available for consultation and downloading on in the Investor, Regulated Information section. The 2024 half-year financial report includes:

The 2024 half-year activity report;

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2024;

The Statutory auditors' review report on the half-year financial information for 2024; The declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial information for 2024. Upcoming events October 23, 2024: Q3 revenue publication

Contact

Investor Relations Benoit d'Amécourt ... +33 6 75 51 41 47

