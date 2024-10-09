Saudi King Completes Medical Examination, Recovers -- Royal Court

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has undergone complete medical examinations conducted for an infection in the lung, the Saudi Royal Diwan (Court) announced on Wednesday.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Diwan, said in a statement that the Saudi Monarch has recovered, wishing him good health.

The Royal Court announced, last Sunday, that there had been medical recommendation that the King be subjected to medical examinations due to the lung infection. (end)

