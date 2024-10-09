Duda Cancels Trip To Germany For UDCG Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish President Andrzej Duda will not attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12 in the wake of the news that U.S. President Joe Biden will also skip the event over hurricane preparations and due to the change of the meeting's format.

This was reported by the President's Office, Ukrinform wrote, referring to TVN24 .

The Office assured that the new date for the meeting would be announced after organizers of the event provide the relevant details.

On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. president was forced to postpone his visits to Germany and Angola due to the administration's preparations for response to Hurricane Milton.

On October 12, a meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was scheduled to be held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Earlier, the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, announced that President Duda would represent Warsaw at the Ramstein meeting.

Photo: KEVIN DIETSCH/GETTY IMAGES