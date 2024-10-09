Two Men Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Drone Attack
10/9/2024 9:17:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men were wounded in Kherson as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“At about 13:00 in Kherson, two citizens were injured in an attac by a Russian UAV,” the report says.
It is specified that a 40-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and fractured leg bones, and a 46-year-old man also suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his torso, arms and legs.
The RMA also informs that two residents of Komyshany sought medical attention: A 62-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. The day before, on October 8, they had suffered explosive injuries and contusions as a result of enemy shelling. The ambulance crew that arrived at the scene provided first aid to the victims.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 9, an elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of enemy drone shelling.
A 51-year-old man was wounded in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of shelling.
