Two Men Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men were wounded in Kherson as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“At about 13:00 in Kherson, two citizens were in an attac by a Russian UAV,” the report says.

It is specified that a 40-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and fractured leg bones, and a 46-year-old man also suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his torso, arms and legs.

The RMA also informs that two residents of Komyshany sought medical attention: A 62-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. The day before, on October 8, they had suffered explosive injuries and contusions as a result of enemy shelling. The ambulance crew that arrived at the scene provided first aid to the victims.

Russian troops hit car within Kozachia Lopan - woman wounded

As Ukrinform reported, on October 9, an elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of enemy drone shelling.

A 51-year-old man was wounded in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of shelling.

The photo is illustrative