Avenue Therapeutics To Participate In Maxim Group’S 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the“Company”), a specialty company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the of neurologic diseases, today announced that Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at Maxim Group's 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.



The fireside chat will be available to registered attendees. Investors may sign-up or log-in to the conference here .

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. It is currently developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABAA α2, α3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV tramadol for the management of acute postoperative pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, FL and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit .

