Merciless Israelis Attack Residential Neighbourhood Of Damascus
Date
10/9/2024 5:12:17 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Oct 9 (NNN-SANA) – A merciless Israeli attack, hit last night, the residential neighbourhood of Mazzeh, west of the Syrian capital, Damascus, causing loud explosions, according to the country's state TV.
Witnesses at the site heard the sound of explosions, accompanied by billowing clouds of smoke and the wailing of ambulances.
Eyewitnesses said that, the strike hit a 14-floor building in the densely-populated sheikh Sa'ad area, which includes residential buildings and a bustling marketplace.
Two floors of the building were damaged, said eyewitnesses, adding that, there are a large number of injuries and possible deaths.– NNN-SANA
