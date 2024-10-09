KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 82 Cents To USD 79.12 Pb
10/9/2024 3:04:27 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price went up by 82 cents to US 79.12 per barrel on Tuesday compared to USD 78.30 per barrel last Monday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
The brent crude and West Texas Intermediate still witnessed huge drops due to geopolitical developments in the world, bringing the price of both down by USD 3.75 and USD 3.57 each, to land at USD 77.18 pb and USD 73.57 pb respectively. (end)
