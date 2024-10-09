Bein Inspires Students, Qatar's Future Media Professionals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Group ('beIN'), the global sports and entertainment group, continues to welcome hundreds of students from different educational institutions to its Doha headquarters this year. These visits are part of the group's ongoing beIN Academy initiative, which aims to inspire and develop the next generation of young media talents across Qatar.

The latest series of visits, which began earlier this year, has included students from Northwestern University in Qatar, Qatar University, and the University of Doha for Science & Technology. These visits offer students a unique opportunity to explore a career in media and broadcasting as well as the chance to meet and learn from some of beIN' s esteemed presenters and experts.

“We are proud to continue inspiring students from different educational institutions in Doha as part of our commitment to support national development, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Through these visits, we are not only sharing our expertise, but also equipping students with valuable insights and experiences that can shape their future careers,” said Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer of beIN Media Group Tareq Darwish Zainal.

During their time at beIN, students enjoy behind the scenes tours of the organisations studios and facilities, allowing them to experience firsthand how media content is created and produced by a global broadcaster.