HMC Showcases Qatar's Organ Donation Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Center for Organ Transplantation recently showcased Qatar's organ donation and transplantation programmes at the 30th International of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2024) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

HMC as a leading participant in the congress took the opportunity to highlight Qatar's leadership in organ donation and transplantation as well as highlighting the Doha International Center for Strategy and Leadership in Transplantation, a new Qatar-led initiative that is collaborating with the WHO to address the world challenges in transplantation.

HMC's activation at the event effectively showcased HMC and its educational and research facilities, solidifying its reputation as a distinguished healthcare facility both locally and internationally. HMC's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Affairs and Director of Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation, Dr. Yousef Al Maslamani said that international standard facilities, experts and a unified organ waiting list have enhanced the organ transplant program.

“Qatar's Organ Transplant Program offers kidney, liver and lung transplant surgeries making HMC one of the most comprehensive transplant centers in the region,” he said.“Since the start of Qatar's Organ Transplant Program in 1986 it has expanded and strengthened the exceptional care for patients.“Today, HMC has in place a multidisciplinary team, with some leading international experts to give the highest level of care to our patients,” said Dr. Al Maslamani.“Being able to showcase our journey and share experiences with other experts in organ donation and transplantation is a unique opportunity and we were proud to be a part of the event.”

Dr. Riadh Fadhil, Director of the Qatar Organ Donation Center and Transplantation Society Councilor for the Middle east, West and Central Asia, said Qatar is recognised as a regional leader in both organ donation and transplantation.