Today In Kuwait's History
Date
10/9/2024 2:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA)
--
1976 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law approving the accord to establish the joint GCC program.
2002 -- The Kuwaiti athlete Fuzi Dahesh was crowned champion of the Asian field and track tournament the in 400 m competition, held in South Korea.
2009 -- The Kuwaiti citizen Khaled Al-Mutairi returned to Kuwait after spending eight years in the Guantanamo detention complex.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti diplomat Khaled Al-Mashaan died at age 67.
2010 -- Abdul Wahab Al-Saeedi of the Kuwaiti Sports Club for the handicapped won the gold medal in the fencing championship held in Hungary.
2013 -- Kuwait Al-Fatat Club was crowned champion of Yas tournament for the Arab women basketball club held in Abu Dhabi.
2017 -- The cabinet approved a bill dissolving the municipal council. (end) gta
MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108760650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.