Today In Kuwait's History


10/9/2024 2:08:02 AM

(KUNA)

1976 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law approving the accord to establish the joint GCC program.
2002 -- The Kuwaiti athlete Fuzi Dahesh was crowned champion of the Asian field and track tournament the in 400 m competition, held in South Korea.
2009 -- The Kuwaiti citizen Khaled Al-Mutairi returned to Kuwait after spending eight years in the Guantanamo detention complex.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti diplomat Khaled Al-Mashaan died at age 67.
2010 -- Abdul Wahab Al-Saeedi of the Kuwaiti Sports Club for the handicapped won the gold medal in the fencing championship held in Hungary.
2013 -- Kuwait Al-Fatat Club was crowned champion of Yas tournament for the Arab women basketball club held in Abu Dhabi.
2017 -- The cabinet approved a bill dissolving the municipal council. (end) gta

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

