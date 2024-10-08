CNH Brands On Display At G7 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- 3BL) World-class equipment, and services company, CNH attended the Divinazione 24, an event organized by the Italian of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry in Syracuse, Italy, recently.

The Expo was held alongside the G7 Ministers' Meeting under Italy's rotating presidency.

CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland , showcased models from key agricultural sectors such as cash crops, orchard, vineyard, and olive production. These nine cutting-edge products included a combine harvester, olive harvester, a biomethane-powered tractor, and five low and medium horsepower tractors.

This Expo brings together farmers, institutional delegations from G7 countries, 10 African countries and the African Union, industrial partners, civil society members. It covers discussions on how innovative technologies can contribute to the sustainable transformation of agriculture and food systems. The exhibition was organized by FederUnacoma (the Italian National Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers), of which CNH has been a General Council member since June 2024.

CNH is addressing industry challenges through smarter and more sustainable technology. Precision and automation technologies help farmers enhance productivity while promoting soil health.

Taking part in events like these is how CNH demonstrates its commitment to sustainably advancing the future of agriculture.