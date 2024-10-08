Israeli Occupation Army Continues Aggression In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli continued its atrocious operations on Sunday, launching on the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon, besides attempting to invade some border areas, as the large-scale aggression entered its 14th day.

The Lebanese of reported on Sunday, that Israeli raids on various towns and villages on Saturday resulted in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to 93 others.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in a statement early on Sunday that it carried out 17 operations on Saturday against the Israeli military. These operations included efforts to counter ground incursions and targeted attacks on sites, bases, and settlements in northern Israel.

The Israeli military stated that Hezbollah launched 130 rockets on Saturday. Additionally, the military confirmed that a soldier from the 36th Division was seriously injured on Friday during fighting in the south.

Four Lebanese hospitals have declared themselves out of service due to the targeting of their staff by Israeli forces. The Lebanese Doctors Syndicate has issued an urgent appeal to the World Health Organization and the United Nations to intervene, following the deaths and injuries of medical staff and the closure of hospitals in southern Lebanon.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that it supports the displaced Lebanese and will provide cash assistance to about 200,000 people. The UNHCR also reported that approximately 900 government shelters for the displaced in Lebanon are completely full due to the mass displacement caused by the Israeli bombing.

Border towns in southern Lebanon are experiencing a wave of displacement due to ongoing Israeli bombing. Displacement operations have increased as the bombing has expanded to include areas in Beirut. Local authorities are struggling to meet the needs of the displaced population.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, emphasized that the only solution to end the suffering of the displaced is a ceasefire and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution, issued by the UN Security Council on August 11, 2006, aims to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and includes provisions to maintain security and peace.