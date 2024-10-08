Seven BVI Air Traffic Control Officers Now Certified Met Observers

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – Seven air traffic control officers at the British Virgin Islands Airports Authority (the Authority) have completed the Aeronautical Meteorology Observer Training Course with a 100 percent pass rate.

The course was a specialised training program to ensure that the Authority continues to meet international standards in safety and operational efficiency and was conducted in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH).

Officer in charge, Diana Maduro-Romney commended the officers for their commitment to success, stating:

“Having trained Meteorological (MET) observers on staff is critical for ensuring that we continue to provide safe and efficient air traffic services. This achievement strengthens our operational capacity and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building a highly skilled team.”

Maduro-Romney added:“The skills gained by our officers will significantly improve our capacity to deliver precise and timely meteorological data, enhancing the overall safety and efficiency of air traffic operations in the Virgin Islands.”

Director of operations, Kyle Cummings spoke about the significance of the relationship between the Authority and CIMH:

“The Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has long been a trusted partner in ensuring that our staff receive the highest quality of training. This collaboration is invaluable, not only for the Authority but also for the Territory on a whole.”

Director of people and culture, Dawn Corea-Leonard reiterated the Authority's commitment to excellence.

“We are dedicated to upholding our core values which includes education and excellence by ensuring that our staff is trained to the highest international standards,” the director added.“This recent training demonstrates our commitment to providing our team with the tools they need to excel in their roles, ultimately benefiting the entire aviation sector and the Territory.”

Air traffic services manager, Phil DaSilva said his unit is incredibly proud of its officers who successfully completed this vital training.

“Officers are now equipped with the critical knowledge and skills required to observe, collect, and report Aeronautical Meteorological (MET) Information in accordance with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).”

Dasilva added:“Once operational, the new MET observers will enhance the efficiency of the air traffic services unit, allowing for better resource management while maintaining the highest levels of service integrity.

The comprehensive course was facilitated by John Peters of the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), who brought 40 years of experience in meteorology and hydrology services.

The initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the operational efficiency of the air traffic services unit, aligning with the strategic goals and objectives of the Authority. The Authority remains committed to investing in its workforce to ensure world- class air traffic services for the Virgin Islands.

The post Seven BVI air traffic control officers now certified met observers appeared first on Caribbean News Global .