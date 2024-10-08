Congress Bags 6 Seats On NC Turf, Bites Dust In Jammu

Insiders within the Congress party

say

that the party has no reason to rejoice at the present time as it has lost a majority of its seats from its otherwise strongholds especially when from the entire Jammu region, it has got mere one seat.“We would not have even won the five seats from the Kashmir division. We won them because of our alliance with the national Conference. This alliance has given us these seats, otherwise we would have lost them too,” says a senior Congress leader wishing not to be named.

He added that there are confabulations going on within the Congress party about what has gone wrong and where.“We got Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir but there is no effect of his presence if we look at the results. We really wonder whose defeat it is. The JKPCC President has to take moral responsibility for this defeat. Beating drums will not hide our failures. What if we had no alliance with the National Conference. The fact is that this is our worst ever defeat and we have to contemplate the reasons behind such a scenario. We have lost an entire Jammu region where NC gave us an open field,” said another Congress leader and former legislator.

Repeated attempts to contact JKPCC Chief Tariq Kara for comments on the issue didnt fructify.

The assembly election results 2024 were announced on Tuesday with NC sweeping 42 seats followed by the BJP that won 29 seats.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now