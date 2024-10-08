IROQUOIS ANNOUNCES SCOTT E. RUPFF AS NEW PRESIDENT AND OTHER LEADERSHIP CHANGES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iroquois Transmission System, LP announced today that Scott E. Rupff has been appointed President of the Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company effective January 1, 2025.

Jeff Bruner will retire as president on December 31, 2024, after 32 years of service. Bruner joined the company in 1992 as Vice President and General Counsel and has served as president since 2013.

"I appreciate the confidence the Management Committee has placed in me as the next President of Iroquois," said Scott Rupff, Vice President, Marketing, Development & Commercial Operations.

"Jeff Bruner has been an exceptional leader during his tenure with Iroquois and has built a strong organization and positive culture.

I appreciate all that he has done for me personally, as well as all that he has done to ensure a safe and reliable operation for all our customers up and down the pipeline.

On behalf of our employees, I wish Jeff all the best."

According to Jeff Bruner, Iroquois' departing president, "Scott Rupff is an accomplished leader with extensive energy industry experience.

I have had the pleasure of working with Scott for many years and know he is the right person to lead the company.

His leadership will ensure the continuation of Iroquois' strategic approach in meeting the evolving energy needs of the northeast region.

He understands the needs of our customers, our employees, and all of our stakeholders and he is respected by all who know him."

Rupff was appointed vice president at Iroquois in 2003.

Prior to joining Iroquois, he worked for Long Island Lighting Company.

Since joining the company in 1994, Rupff has served in a variety of leadership roles within the marketing and commercial operations organization at Iroquois.

Rupff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University.



Paul Amato, currently Vice President of Engineering, Operations and Environment, Health & Safety will be promoted to Sr. Vice President, Operations effective January 1, 2025.

He is a recognized industry leader and has held increasing levels of responsibility since joining the company in 1997.

Prior to Iroquois, Amato worked for Algonquin Gas Transmission, and prior to that, the State of Connecticut's Gas Pipeline Safety Unit.

Paul holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut.

Kimberly Pritchard, currently General Counsel, will be promoted to Sr. Director, Legal Services & General Counsel effective January 1, 2025.

She joined the company in 2013.

Prior to Iroquois, Pritchard worked for Vermont Electric Power Company.

Kimberly

holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Vermont State University and a degree in Legal Studies from Champlain College.

About Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.

Iroquois is a Delaware-based limited partnership that is owned by subsidiaries of TC Energy Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.

The partnership commenced operations in 1991 and operates a 414-mile interstate natural gas transmission pipeline extending from the U.S.-Canada border, near Waddington, to South Commack, Long Island, New York and over into Hunts Point, Bronx, New York.

The partnership also provides services to local gas distribution companies, electric utilities, electric power generators, and marketers.

Iroquois is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Iroquois' wholly-owned subsidiary, the Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company, headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is the agent for and operator of the pipeline.



Media Contact

Ruth Parkins – (203) 925-7209

[email protected]

SOURCE Iroquois Gas Transmission

