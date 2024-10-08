Washington Trust Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTERLY,

R.I., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Washington Trust

Bancorp, (NASDAQ: WASH ), the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company , will release third quarter 2024 and host a call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:

Monday, October 21, 2024, After Closes Conference Call:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial In:

1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) International Dial In: Global Dial-In Numbers Access Code:

539756 Webcast:

Washington Trust

Bancorp's website,





Teleconference Replay:

A recording will be available until Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Replay Number US:

1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free) Access Code:

963764

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

("the Corporation),

NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1800,

Washington Trust

is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

