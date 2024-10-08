GR8 Sports To Partner With Legends League Cricket
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir Willow bat manufacturers, GR8 Sports, on Tuesday announced its partnership with the 2024 Legends League Cricket, currently underway at Bakshi Stadium. Gr8 will be one of the official sponsors of the matches being hosted in Kashmir Valley and will aim to promote Kashmir Willow bats on a global stage.
The 2024 edition of the Legends League cricket has reached its finals stage, featuring iconic players from around the globe.
During all the seven matches at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, GR8 will felicitate“The Game Changer of The Match” with its exquisite Kashmir Willow bat. Further, with every Sixer hit during the matches played in Kashmir, GR8 will be planting 12 trees. This green initiative is a joint effort of GR8 Sports and CIED-IUST Foundation (Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, Islamic University, Awantipora).
Founders of GR8 Sports India Pvt. Ltd, Fawzul-Kabir and Mohammad Niaz ul Kabir, expressed their excitement about the partnership.
“The company's vision for the future focuses on leveraging the legacy of Kashmir Willow while embracing modern technology to meet the evolving demands of cricketing professionals and enthusiasts alike,” the company said in a statement.
