Hurricane Milton Delays Biden's Visits To Germany, Angola

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The White House announced on Tuesday that the president's visit to Germany and Angola from October 10 to 15 will be postponed to oversee preparations for Hurricane Milton, which is heading to the shores of Florida with a Category 5 intensity.

The White House said has decided to delay his upcoming visit to Germany and Angola to oversee preparations and response to Hurricane Milton and the ongoing response to Hurricane Helene's effects.

The U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will begin a week-long foreign tour to Lao People's Democratic Republic, Germany, and Angola and conclude next Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press statement that Blinken would begin his trip in Laos to represent the United States at (ASEAN) and relevant leaders' meetings and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to strengthening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

During Blinken's visit to Laos, Miller pointed out that it would underscore Washington's commitment to ASEAN's centrality and support for ASEAN's Indo-Pacific outlook, which shares core principles with the U.S. strategy for the region.

He will also highlight how the U.S. and ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership delivers tangible benefits to a billion people through economic cooperation and increased engagement in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Miller confirms that in Laos, Blinken will discuss "geopolitical issues, including the ongoing crisis in Burma Myanmar, the importance of upholding international law in the South China Sea, and Russia's aggression in Ukraine. (end)

