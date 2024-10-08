عربي


Saudi Arabia, US Discusses Strategic Relations


10/8/2024 3:04:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke on Tuesday over the phone with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on bilateral relations.
Saudi Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that both ministers reviewed the strategic Saudi-U.S. relationship and ways to enhance it within the framework of the defense partnership.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and their repercussions, and ways to ensure regional security and stability. (end)
