Saudi Arabia, US Discusses Strategic Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke on Tuesday over the phone with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on bilateral relations.

Saudi of Defense stated in a statement that both ministers reviewed the strategic Saudi-U.S. relationship and ways to enhance it within the framework of the defense partnership.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and their repercussions, and ways to ensure regional security and stability. (end)

knsh







MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108759159