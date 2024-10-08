LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

Vaduz, 8 October 2024

- Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) AG has issued a fixed-interest bond of CHF 200 million. The issued bond met with great demand among investors. The keen interest shows that LLB has an excellent reputation on the market. The explanation for this is clear for Group CEO Gabriel Brenna:“LLB stands for security and stability, with a Tier 1 ratio of 19.7 per cent and equity capital of CHF 2.3 billion. The recently confirmed Moody's deposit rating of Aa2 further underscores our financial strength.” Concerning the reasons for issuing the bond, Group CFO Christoph Reich says:“The bond enables the LLB Group to further strengthen its solid financing structure and refinance growth.” The term of the bond is ten years; the yield on maturity is 1.552 per cent. The bond will be listed from 29 October 2024 on SIX (ISIN: CH1380910237) and traded on the secondary market. Important dates

Friday, 21

February 2025, Publication of the annual results for 2024



Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 33rd General Meeting

of Shareholders Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest-established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority shareholder is the Principality of Liechtenstein. The shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services: as a full-service bank as well as in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1,261 employees (in full-time positions), the Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2024, the business volume of the LLB Group was CHF

