Israel Expands Ground Offensive In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Israeli forces have expanded ground operations in Lebanon, targeting the eastern southwestern sides of the border, says a report.

Amid the ground offensive against Hezbollah sites, relentless Israeli on Beirut continued Monday night, the BBC reported.

Since Israel started bombing Lebanon in September, over 400,000 people have reportedly fled into neighbouring Syria.

More than 190 Hezbollah-fired rockets were detected, the Israeli military said, as sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday morning

For the first time, Israeli Defence Forces used a reserve division in combat operations in southern Lebanon. It has joined three other divisions in the ground offensive.

Hezbollah said it fired a barrage of rockets on artillery positions in Dishon and Dalton in northern Israel.

The group also fired rockets at a“gathering of enemy forces” in Yir'on, besides targeting Israeli settlements further west.

PAN Monitor/mud





