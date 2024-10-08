Gasoline Imports Rise From Kyrgyzstan Sharply Rise

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): exports from Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan have significantly surged in the first half of the current year, a outlet reported on Tuesday.

Trend, a Baku-based news agency, linked the spike in exports to the rise in production at mini-refineries in the Central Asian country.

From January to June 2024, Kyrgyzstan exported 5,800 tonnes of gasoline –more than double the 2,600 tonnes exported during the same period last year.

During the period, exports to Afghanistan rose to 3,700 tonnes from 500 tonnes. Retail operators in northern and central Afghanistan were the major buyers.

According to AKIpress news agency, Afghanistan received 84 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total petrol exports.

