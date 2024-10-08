Clorox CEO Linda Rendle: Our FY24 Integrated Annual Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Read the full letter and Clorox's complete FY24 integrated annual report here .

Today we released our fiscal year 2024 integrated annual report. As one of the first companies to integrate ESG into our business reporting, we firmly believe in the positive value we can create for and for society. We entered fiscal year 2024 with strong momentum but soon faced both expected and unexpected complexity as we navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment, a more pressured consumer and the aftermath of our August 2023 cyberattack.

Thanks to the team's steadfast execution, we quickly restored operations, fully rebuilt supply and distribution, and recovered most of the market share we lost from the cyberattack. This strong recovery reflects the superior value of our brands, supported by consistent investments through both good and challenging times.

In the face of these hurdles, we continued to deliver on our commitment to rebuild margin, and we achieved another year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth while investing strongly in our brands.

We have been relentlessly focused on executing on our IGNITE strategy and made progress against our long-term goals. While there is still more work to do, we are in a position of operational strength as we continue transforming our business and delivering superior consumer experiences that win in the market.

Our purpose - to champion people to be well and thrive every single day - guides everything we do. This past fiscal year, we continued to advance our integrated ESG goals to help drive growth, mitigate risk and create positive value for our brands and stakeholders.

Looking ahead, we see an environment where consumers continue to seek value and superior experiences amid ongoing uncertainty in the world around them.

We created our IGNITE strategy to meet those needs. That's why we are focused on delivering superior value through brands that consumers love and trust. We are innovating with clear intent. We are creating a more consumer-obsessed, faster and leaner organization. And we are reinvesting in our business to accelerate growth and transform for the future.

We have been purposeful and balanced in our actions, leaning on IGNITE to execute through every challenge. Led by our values of doing the right thing, putting people at the center and playing to win, we are taking the right steps to navigate the near term and stay true to our goal of being a stronger and more resilient company - one that is poised to deliver more consistent, profitable growth and enhance long-term shareholder value.

I would like to thank my Clorox teammates for their contributions and dedication to our business throughout the year, and for their courage and commitment to the road ahead.

Thank you for your continued support and interest in Clorox.