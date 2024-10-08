JET Continuous Variable Speed Vertical Bandsaws Usher In New Era Of Precision Cutting Power

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New bandsaws provide users ease of use, low torque and amp usage at startup and improved operator safety

LaVergne, TN, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Tools , a JPW Industries company and provider of tools being used by professionals in plants, machine shops and workshops across the United States, today announced the introduction of JET Tools Continuous Variable Speed Vertical Bandsaws that allows for an easy precision cut, while saving customers and s/b Operators, time and money on and materials.

JET Tools complements its current vertical bandsaw line adding new 12-, 18- and 20-inch saws. These versatile bandsaws can be used for various metalworking applications. They are ideal for cutting through different types of metals, including, copper, aluminum, brass, and ferrous metals. They can also be used to cut through carbide stainless steel, one of the hardest materials used in metalworking.

JET Tools' new line of Continuous Variable Speed Vertical Bandsaw offers users:

Ease of Use



Easy speed changes

Laser for accurate cutting Chip removal from blade area

Power



BLDC motor proves low torque and amp usage at start up Lower power usage over time- energy efficient

Improved Operator Safety



Blade Guards

Door Safety latch Sensor

LED Lamp lights up the cutting area Blade Breakage sensor shuts off the saw when the blade is broken

“Our new line of Continuous Variable Speed Vertical bandsaw takes into consideration the feedback we've received from our loyal customers over the years and are innovative in several ways. They offer continuous speed changes, eliminating the need to shift from low to high speeds, an internal chip blower that continuously clears metal shavings; and a laser to guide cutting operations,” said Peggy McGann, Director of Product Management at JET Tools.“Our customers can rely on JET Tools for the highest quality and best performing machines for their metalworking needs. We are excited to offer our new line of bandsaws that will save our customers time and money, while providing an increased level of safety and functionality.”

The new bandsaws are now available through authorized dealers. For more information, please visit:

About JET Tools :

JET Tools, owned by JPW Industries, is committed to being the supplier you can depend on for the epitome of quality, innovation and service. JET Tools has worked hard to make this a reality that has been ongoing since we introduced our products more than 65 years ago. With JET Tools being used by manufacturing professionals in plants, machine shops and workshops across the United States, we knew we could bring the same quality and reliability to another very important customer - You.

