Capitalism, AI era: Amazon to replace employees with robots
(MENAFN) Amazon is reportedly preparing a large-scale automation push that could reduce the need to hire more than half a million workers across the United States in the next few years, according to reports.
Internal documents and interviews reviewed by news outlets indicate that the company’s robotics division intends to automate roughly three-quarters of its operations.
This plan could enable the e-commerce giant to postpone hiring more than 160,000 new employees through 2027, with anticipated savings of $12.6 billion between 2025 and 2027 alone. The documents also suggest that Amazon expects to double its product sales by 2033 without a proportional increase in its workforce.
The company asserts that automation will relieve staff from repetitive tasks while creating new technical roles in robot maintenance and engineering.
The reports note that Amazon is carefully crafting its public narrative around automation, favoring terms like "advanced technology" and "cobot" rather than "robots" or "automation" to mitigate potential public criticism.
Amazon challenged the report’s findings, claiming the documents were incomplete and did not accurately reflect the company’s overall hiring plans. Spokesperson Kelly Nantel emphasized that “Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season,” though the company did not disclose how many of these roles would be permanent.
Since 2018, Amazon’s US workforce has expanded significantly, now totaling roughly 1.2 million employees.
