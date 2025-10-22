403
Six people get detained following violent rally in Dublin
(MENAFN) Six individuals have been taken into custody following an aggressive protest outside a Dublin hotel housing asylum seekers, where police were attacked with bricks, glass bottles, and fireworks, as stated by reports.
The disturbance occurred Tuesday evening at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart, with a police vehicle set on fire. Riot officers formed a line to prevent protesters from reaching the hotel.
According to police, demonstrators attempted to breach the cordon using horse-drawn carts, carrying garden tools, and damaging walls to gather missiles. A police helicopter was targeted with lasers, and one female officer sustained a foot injury requiring medical attention.
Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: "The actions can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against gardaí. I utterly condemn the attacks on gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe."
Around 300 officers were deployed, including roughly half from the public order unit. Authorities also used a water cannon, mounted police, and a dog unit to maintain control.
According to reports, several thousand people had gathered near the hotel.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin commented: "There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them, or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people. I pay tribute to the frontline gardaí (Irish police) who acted courageously and quickly to restore order."
Tánaiste Simon Harris added: "there is no excuse for this type of violence and thuggery against the men and women who serve to protect us and victims of crime every day." Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan described the violence as "unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardaí," adding, "Those involved will be brought to justice."
He also emphasized: "It is clear to me from talking to colleagues that this violence does not reflect the people of Saggart. They are not the people participating in this criminality, but rather the people sitting at home in fear of it."
During the final Irish presidential debate, candidate Heather Humphreys said the violence was "absolutely awful" and "This is not what we are as a country." Her opponent, Catherine Connolly, described the scenes as "very upsetting," adding, "we need to be careful in this country" about emerging divisions.
RTÉ crime correspondent Paul Reynolds noted that gardai believed the unrest was "pre-planned, but they were also more prepared" than during disturbances in Dublin in 2023. He explained that officers were equipped with better incapacitant spray and had a water cannon, which was not needed to be fired, but whose presence helped disperse the crowd.
Reynolds added: "The threat of it was enough to disperse the crowd last night and also the violence was more self-contained, because there was a particular area and location outside the hotel where these demonstrators, protesters and violent agitators had gathered. So it was concentrated in one area, unlike the Dublin riots of two years ago, where sporadic violence broke out in so many different parts of the city and it took far longer to contain that. Last night the gardai clearly had a plan."
Detectives have begun reviewing "very good quality" CCTV footage and bodycam recordings, which will assist in identifying additional participants in the violent demonstration.
