People In Haryana Voted Against Cong Politics Of Lies: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday said that the people of Haryana have given a befitting reply to the and have once again expressed their faith in the vision of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

“The conscious voters of the state have voted for a developed India and a developed Haryana and have made the BJP win with a huge mandate. They should be congratulated for the same,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that PM Modi does what he says and says what he does. "That is why the people of the entire country have unwavering faith in him. Whereas, the Congress does politics by resorting to loot, lies and rumours. Today the people of Haryana have given a befitting reply by rejecting this politics of the Congress."

He said that when he went to Haryana for an election campaign, seeing the huge enthusiasm of the people there, he was confident that there would be a hat-trick of victory in Haryana.

"Even in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will win with a huge majority for the fourth time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He gave credit for this historic victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP central leadership and congratulated Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini and the entire team of Haryana BJP for this victory.

He also thanked Haryana election in-charge Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore and the workers of Rajasthan for their tireless hard work in Haryana.